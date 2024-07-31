Find this secret NJ cafe and you’ll see why it’s so different

Everyone knows that New Jersey has the best culinary scene in the entire Northeast, rivaling big cities like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. But some of the best places to eat are some of the most unsung.

The tiny little spots that nobody really knows about. When you talk about a secret New Jersey gem, there’s nothing that fits that description better than the Tulip Tree Café in Howell.

Tucked away into an adorable secret garden where you can have breakfast (lunch & dinner) and byo beverages!

The Tulip Tree Café literally has a farm-to-table mission. To maintain a food’s organic health benefits and nutritional quality, and of course, to support the economic strength of local farms.

None of their food uses genetically modified ingredients and everything features the freshest ingredients spiced from local farms, as well as on-site gardens and high-quality fruit and produce markets.

And as if that were not enough to make the Tulip Tree so special, listen to this: they offer a community garden, education on growing, harvesting, cooking, and composting. Supporting health and nutrition the Tulip Tree Café works in unison with the Calgo Gardens Community in Howell Township.

Calgo Gardens features a nursery, farm, gift shop, aquaponic greenhouses, industrial repurpose and landscape design/build services.

They offer their beautiful peaceful serene space at no charge to various non-profit, community, and religious groups and schools.

Tulip Tree Cafe` provides on or offsite location farm-to-table catering and specializes in working with private or corporate clients to fulfill all of your catering needs.

Add to that live music, and yoga hosted in a yurt and you’ll realize that Tulip Tree Cafe at Calgo Gardens isn’t just NJ's best kept secret, it’s a perfect weekend activity.

