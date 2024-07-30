The crust at this legendary pizza spot is the thinnest in NJ

I know I know. Everybody thinks they have the best thin-crust pizza around. And you say you’ve had the thinnest-crust pizza ever. But if you haven’t been to Pete and Elda’s, you really haven’t.

Put it this way... I’m not a big girl, and the crust is so thin I can eat an entire pie by myself. In fact, they always have this challenge going on: the whole pie eater challenge.

The rules are simple…finish an entire XXL pie in one sitting (30 minutes or less) by yourself, and win a T-shirt.

The pies are 18 inches in diameter making each slice almost a foot long.

Pete and Elda’s/Carmen’s Pizzeria, has been serving their famous thin-crust pizza for over 50 years in Neptune City

They also have a full bar and full restaurant menu inclusive of appetizers, salads, soups, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, steak, poultry, veal, seafood options and offer weekly specials. There is something for everyone.

Not only did I grow up on Pete and Elda’s pizza, but my kids did too, B]begging us for a weekly visit there.

I’ve got my own challenge for you. As this is no ordinary pizza restaurant, I challenge you to try it out. And report back if you think it’s even similar to any other NJ pizza you’ve ever had. If you know, you know.

