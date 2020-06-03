Find out if you’re a New Jersey garage person

This is a real thing.

On our latest episode of the #SpeakingPodcast, I tell the story of my former neighbors who we called “The Garage People”. Yes, they essentially had a living room set up in their garage. I had forgotten about them until our conversation on the podcast where Jay explained that he’s built a playroom for his kids and an office…all in his garage.

The good news is that he’s getting pretty productive in the garage. He’s got another movie premiering on Saturday night! Proud to say that the movie was made in association with our film company that Jay and I started two years ago, Exit 19 Productions. Lifetime renamed the movie “Psycho Yoga Instructor” and it airs 8pm Saturday, June 6th!

Hear the inside story from writing to production on this latest #SpeakingPodcast episode!

