Take it from me NJ, this helps combat the Sunday scaries

Sunday, for my entire life, has always felt like a stressful day. They call them 'Sunday scaries' for a reason.

Years ago, it was the reminder of school coming up the next day. You remember all the homework you had over the weekend and spend the last waking hours trying to scramble to get it all done. Or you remember the test you have the next day that you haven't studied a lick for. That feeling of dread, that pit inside your stomach, although self-inflicted, has scarred generations.

The real world isn't all that different; we all, to some degree, dread going to work the next day. I love my job, and even I still get flustered about the thought of having the work week start again on Monday.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media

Something I've done every week for a few months now is make a big breakfast each Sunday morning. I don't eat breakfast during the week, so on the weekend I go all out.

I scramble some eggs, make some waffles, make some bacon or sausage, and always top it off with a little bit of cottage cheese.

First, it gives me something to look forward to every Sunday morning. I know I'm starting the day off with something that I don't usually do. It's making it an occasion.

And even if only for an hour, it makes me forget about the start of the upcoming work week. If you get that feeling of dread on the weekend, start doing something that you'll look forward to. Make it a routine. It'll put your mind at ease.

Escape to Serenity in New Jersey: Discover These Charming Bed and Breakfasts Here is a list of the best bed and breakfast spots in 16 NJ counties. (Note: After a long, extensive search, there are no notable B&Bs in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, and Middlesex counties). Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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