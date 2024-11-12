Celebrate December in NJ: 20 festive events you don’t want to miss
🎄 NJ turns into a winter wonderland in December
🎄 There is a plethora of holiday events and festivals to attend
🎄 Here are 20 of them
Tis the season for hearty evergreens, twinkling lights, the smell of cookies wafting through the air, shopping, singing, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa with candy canes, and more.
December is chock full of festivals and events in New Jersey. There are so many to attend, for sure.
Here are 20 of the most unique events to enjoy in the Garden State in December.
Holland Ridge Farms Tulips Winter Wonderland
Through Dec. 30
108 Rues Rd, Cream Ridge
Times vary
Admission: $15 to $17
For the first time, Holland Ridge Farms is hosting Tulips Winter Wonderland, an exciting new walk-through holiday experience.
It will feature all the festival classics but with a floral twist. There will be interactive light displays, a Santa Claus experience, food trucks, a bakery, a gift shop, a makers market with handmade goods, and holiday treasures, and more. more. The entire farm will be lit with millions of twinkling lights including more than 30,000 illuminated tulips.
Fresh-cut tulips and U-pick bulbs will be available in the new U-pick barn
Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium
Through Dec. 24
1 Riverside Drive, Camden
Times and admission prices vary
“Jingle all the wave” to see Scuba Santa dive with sharks, sea turtles, and rays, spreading Christmas cheer.
Discover holiday surprises on both land and sea, including the World’s Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree and more than 15,000 aquatic animals, and magical snow-like flurries in the Snowtunda.
Historic Smithville Holiday Light Show
Dec. 1 through Jan. 6, 2025
Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Absecon
Time: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Holiday Light Show features both popular and classic songs of the holiday season synchronized to a Christmas tree light show. More than 120 Christmas trees made entirely out of more than 50,000 lights float across the late each night. Plus, enjoy holiday shopping, good food, train rides, etc and really get into the Christmas spirit.
Pawliday Market
Sunday, Dec. 1
Animal Welfare Association
509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees
Time: 12 to 4 p.m.
Price: $25 - $50
Kick off the holiday season with an event for pets and people. Shop, eat, do activities, and get pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch.
Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar
Weekends through Dec. 22
Convention Hall, Asbury Park Boardwalk and at The Asbury Hotel
Friday, 3 to 8 p.m. and Sat/Sun 12 to 5 p.m. (Convention Hall)
Sundays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. (Asbury Hotel)
Price: Free
The Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar is inspired by the traditional “Weihnachtsmarkts” holiday markets held in Germany.
It showcases handcrafted goods and unique holiday gifts by local and regional markets, and small businesses. Enjoy holiday music and entertainment while you shop, as well as photos with Santa, food and drinks, workshops, festive décor and more.
Get holiday shopping done at The Asbury Hotel’s cozy indoor lounge.
Old Fashioned Christmas on the Farm
Dec. 1 through Dec. 29
Allaire Community Farm, 1923 Baileys Corner Rd, Wall
Time: Every Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. Santa is every night from 5 to 7 p.m.
Pricing: $6 (children 18 and under), $10 (adults)
Add-ons: $3 (feed bags) $3 (Yuletide wagon ride)
The farm transforms into a life-sized Christmas village, with 20,000 more lights than last year’s event. Upon arrival, stroll over to the historic 100-year-old barn that’s been converted into a farmer’s market. Pick up your feed bags, wagon ride tickets, and hot chocolate. Then journey into the farm where you’ll feel as if you’re in a magical life size Christmas village. Visit the indoor and outdoor petting zoos, take pictures with Santa, watch classic holiday movies in the pavilion, and more.
On the wagon ride, you’ll visit two tunnels of lights, the mighty Christmas village, and all the animals who reside in the outside paddocks.
All proceeds go to the farm’s mission to benefit programs for special needs individuals, teens with mental health issues, and veterans with PTSD.
The North Pole Experience at Harbaugh Village
Select dates, Dec. 5 through Dec. 22
126 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill
Time: 5 to 9:30 p.m. (weekdays), 1 to 9:30 p.m. (Saturdays), and 1 to 8 p.m. (Sundays)
Tickets: $19.95 (adults) and $14.95 (kids)
Dubbed the North Pole of New Jersey, this is one of the Christmas villages in the state that feels like a holiday movie came to life.
Enjoy a Santa Meet and Greet and free photo at George’s House. Pictures must be taken with your own camera. You must also bring a toy to George’s House or make a monetary donation.
Your admission also includes holiday light displays, reindeer food, craft hand-written letters to Santa, live entertainment, exclusive holiday photo ops, carousel rides, boardwalk and sports game, and the vendor village.
There will also be ice skating and a sweet shop. Cozy up at the fire pit.
All proceeds benefit Georges House, a non-profit committed to providing toys and transitional housing for kids and families in need.
Fri to Sun, Dec. 6 to Dec. 8
Fri to Sun, Dec. 13 to Dec. 15
Recreation Department, 204 Flanders-Drakestown Rd, Budd Lake
Time: Fri/Sat from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a cozy outdoor market where holiday shoppers can find unique gifts, food and drinks.
There will be holiday shopping, pictures with Santa, food trucks and hot chocolate, carolers and performances, and a bonfire.
Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8
Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta
Time: Fri and Sat from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets: Kids 12 & under: Free (No ticket necessary), veterans are free (no ticket necessary), adults and teens (13 & up) $10, seniors (65 & up) $7
This rain-or-shine event celebrates the Christmas holiday and raises funds to distribute back to the community.
Sparkling Christmas lights and holiday music fill the venue, surrounded by Christmas trees, authentic festive foods, and vendors offering their trades to brighten your holiday season. Bring your family, friends, and loved ones to this joyous holiday experience.
Dicken’s Festival
Saturday, Dec. 7
Main Street, Medford
Time: 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Main Street in Medford will be transformed into a winter wonderland chock full of holiday festivities with an old-time flair. The festival typically attracts thousands of people. Enjoy more than 100 artist vendors, food trucks, carolers, Santa Claus, horse and carriage rides, a live nativity, a comedic Christmas Carol retelling, live music, local shopping, and more.
Chanukah on Ice
Saturday, Dec. 7
Flyers Training Center, 601 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees
Time: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Tickets: $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Ticket prices include skate rental, doughnuts, and drinks.
Toms River Winter Wonderland
Saturday, Dec. 7
Downtown Toms River
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The fun weekend kicks off on Friday, Dec. 6 with the annual tree lighting. Then on Saturday, Washington Street in the downtown area will be transformed into a winter wonderland.
Enjoy vendors, kid’s activities, a hot chocolate station, holiday music, and tons of shopping.
Sea of Lights
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach
Dec. 7, 14, 21, 22 and 28
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
It’s the annual indoor Holiday and Lights Spectacular, Sea of Lights with entertainment each night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Santa will be on hand for photos. Then he’ll head to the boardwalk aquarium after Christmas to dive in the tanks on Dec. 28.
List of events:
Dec. 7
Photos with Santa 5 to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Claus Storytime 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Little Miss Christmas-Ville & The Green Gift Stealer 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Treats with the Dancing Snowman 5-7 p.m.
Dec. 14
Photos with Santa 5 to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Claus Storytime 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Ice Princess & Ice Man 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Treats with the Dancing Snowman 5 to 7 p.m.
Dec. 21
Photos with Santa 5 to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Claus Storytime 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Friendly Elf 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
Photos with Santa 5 to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Claus Storytime 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Little Miss Christmas-Ville & The Green Gift Stealer 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
Diving Santa in the Aquarium 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Friendly Elf 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Winter Princess Show – 5:30 & 7 p.m.
Cherry Hill Winter Festival
Sunday, Dec. 8
Croft Farm, 100 Bortons Mill Road, Cherry Hill
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
The magic of the holiday season can be found at this winter craft fair featuring local artisans and unique handmade goods. Food trucks will be on hand. Grab a drink in the beer garden.
Experience the artistry of ice carving demonstrations, and enjoy live performances. Don't miss the chance to meet beloved winter characters, including Santa himself!
Christmas at Allaire
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Avenue, Wall
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Experience the enchantment of a holiday season transformed into a festive showcase!
Wander from the Chapel to Allaire House amidst the warm glow of open hearths and the joyful sounds of live caroling. Engage in Victorian holiday celebrations, enjoy handcrafted seasonal goods at the general store, and take in all the festive greenery and historic charm.
Christmas on the Farm
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15
Holcombe-Jimison Farmstead Museum, 1605 Daniel Bray Highway (Rt 29), Lambertville
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: $5
Enjoy Santa Claus, craft vendors, old-time activities, live music, food, a gingerbread house competition, and more.
Christmas Cookie Decorating Class
Saturday, Dec. 14
Chubby Goat Farmhouse, 56 Woodruff Road, Plumsted
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Price: $45
The 1 ½ class covers the basics of sugar cookie decorating. Each student will get six cookies, four icing colors, sprinkles, and all the tools. Everything is prepped right before class, so no baking or icing mixing is required. Just decorate.
Allergen disclaimer: These cookies include flour, sugar, butter, salt, eggs meringue powder (dehydrated egg whites), corn syrup, vanilla, pure almond extracts, food gel colorings
Christmas Wrangler Rally
Saturday, Dec. 14
Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlets Blvd, Tinton Falls
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
It’s the 1st annual Christmas Wrangler Rally, Jersey Shore style. Think of your Jeep Wrangler like a float. Showboat your jeep in Christmas décor. Transform your jeep into anything from Santa’s Sleigh to Nightmare Before Christmas.
There will be two rides in the evening, each lasting about 30 to 40 minutes. Connect with fellow Jeep enthusiasts.
Picnic with Santa Claus
Sunday, Dec. 15
Guaranteed Plants & Florist, 504 Locust Point Rd, Middletown
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Price: $45
This is a timed event. Celebrate the holiday season with a unique picnic experience inside a cozy greenhouse. Your ticket includes a boutique picnic inside a greenhouse. Each party will receive personal time with Santa, coffee, hot cocoa, and light bites to enjoy. You’ll also take a professional photo with the big buy and bring home a poinsettia. All reservations are 1.5 hours.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl
Saturday, Dec. 21
Hard Rock, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City
Time: 4 to 10 p.m.
Ticket: $25
The tackier the better. Grab your ugliest Christmas sweater, and take part in the Ugly Sweater bar crawl. You’ll move from one lively venue to the next, with each bar welcoming you with unique drink specials.
Ticket includes access to the participating venues, free entry into the bars, free after-party, pub crawl wristband, custom digital pub crawl map, drink specials, festive drinks, select food specials, live music, and more.
Don’t miss out on this cherished annual tradition where the holiday spirit comes alive.
Check in at the Hard Rock Café.
