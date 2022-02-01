MOUNT LAUREL — A 15-count indictment returned by a grand jury against a township resident arrested last summer revealed the degree to which the man allegedly harassed and intimidated his neighbors.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday that a search of Edward C. Mathews' home, following the 46-year-old's arrest stemming from an incident last July 2, yielded a slingshot and ball bearings which matched projectiles aimed at multiple damaged vehicles in Mathews' neighborhood, as well as hallucinogenic, psilocin mushrooms.

Damage done by the ball bearings was estimated at $2,350. The Mount Laurel Police Department had obtained a warrant authorizing a search of Mathews' home after a neighbor reported her suspicion that a BB gun had been used to target cars belonging to her and her daughter.

Get our free mobile app

Additional FBI analysis of Mathews' handwriting tied him to a threatening note left on a neighbor's vehicle on which feces had also been smeared, according to the BCPO release.

Mathews was originally charged after police responded on July 2, 2021 to residents' complaints that he was using racial slurs toward them. He was later taken into custody and is currently lodged at the Burlington County Jail.

The indictment returned last Friday charges Mathews with second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count each of fourth-degree stalking and criminal mischief, four counts of fourth-degree bias intimidation, and three counts of fourth-degree certain persons not to have weapons.

An exact date for Mathews' arraignment was not announced by the prosecutor's office Tuesday.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

NJ towns with indoor mask mandates Here is a list of the New Jersey municipalities that have re-instated the COVID-19 indoor mask mandate as cases surge because of the omicron variant.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.