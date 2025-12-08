Sometimes when it comes to this time of year, it's hard to know what we consider as our favorite sweets. With so many options, it almost feels like the selections are endless.

This, of course is also true when it comes to cookies. Just think about all the different varieties there are during the holidays, let alone any time of the year.

There's the classic chocolate chip, for example, which is often home baked during the holidays. But even in the summer, it's not uncommon to see this particular cookie as part of an ice cream sandwich.

Of course, we're not eating ice cream sandwiches now, but you get the idea. There are just so many options for cookies no matter the time of year.

Bringing it back to the holidays, there's also gingerbread cookies, Italian Christmas cookies, peanut butter cookies, and so much more. And everyone has their favorites.

But when looking at it collectively, does New Jersey have a specific favorite? If you search for New Jersey's favorite Christmas cookie, most results will come back saying it's the Italian Christmas cookie.

However, when I asked this during my Sunday morning show, the most popular answer wasn't that. In fact, it's something that, although a classic, might not be considered an overall true holiday favorite.

A Jersey favorite that's simple

According to you, the best holiday cookie is simply the chocolate chip cookie. But not the typical ones you find on the shelf. It's the soft, freshly baked ones, preferably from a home oven.

Very simple, but a timeless favorite nonetheless.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.