Adam Sandler and Kevin James dined in this New Jersey restaurant
We’ve always known how superior our food is in the Garden State, now it seems comedian and actor Adam Sandler is seeing the light.
The "Saturday Night Live" alum has been all over New Jersey trying various restaurants as he works on his upcoming movie, currently referred to as "Untitled Roommates Project."
Sandler's home base is Montclair
Sandler and his family are staying in the Montclair area as he works on the film, and as it turns out, his friends are also enjoying the cuisine our great state has to offer.
Faubourg, a modern French brasserie in Montclair, posted on social media that Sandler and his friend and frequent collaborator, Kevin James, stopped in the restaurant for dinner.
Faubourg Montclair
The dining institution has made several lists of best restaurants in New Jersey, so it makes sense that the comedy stars would want to check it out for themselves.
Faubourg is located at 544 Bloomfield Ave in Montclair, NJ.
They also has a location in Weehawken that opened in 2024.
The Montclair staff gushed about the duo on their Instagram:
Still buzzing from an amazing night! The legendary Adam Sandler and Kevin James chose Faubourg as their Montclair dining spot — and we couldn’t be more honored! Thank you for the laughs, the love, and the amazing energy. A night to remember!
Adam Sandler and Kevin James spotted in New Jersey
Sandler and James have worked together on multiple comedies; "Pixels," "Grown Ups 2," and "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry," to name a few.
MORE SANDLER SIGHTINGS: Adam Sandler just stopped by this NJ pizza joint
Watch Adam Sandler in his latest movie "Happy Gilmore 2," now streaming on Netflix.
READ MORE: Comedy king spotted munching pizza, pancakes, and more
