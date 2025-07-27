Just in time for the opening of his much anticipated sequel to ‘Happy Gilmore,’ Adam Sandler stopped by Benny Tudino’s pizzeria to celebrate with a massive slice of pizza.

The Hoboken staple prides itself on having the biggest slices of pizza around.

Benny Tudino’s: Home of the largest slice

The restaurant has been in business for over 50 years serving their huge pizza pies and other delicious Italian dishes.

Seriously though, look at this, they are not messing around with their pizza. I think one pie would feed me for three full days.

“The great comic and actor Adam Sandler stopped by for a slice of Benny Tudino's pizza,” the restaurant posted on their Instagram page.

Adam Sandler in New Jersey

Sandler has been getting cozy in the Garden State, while filming Happy Gilmore 2 he and his family rented a home in the Montclair area.

Now, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum is back in New Jersey for his upcoming movie which is temporarily being called “Untitled Roommates Project,” so it’s likely that more local joints will have him as a customer.

If you’d like to try Benny Tudino’s huge slices worthy of the Sadman, the pizzeria is located at 622 Washington Street in Hoboken, NJ.

Benny Tudino’s hours of operation:

Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

