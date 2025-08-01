Superstar Adam Sandler has really become an honorary Jersey guy, as the comic and actor is being seen all over New Jersey in between film projects with Netflix.

Of course, there was Happy Gilmore 2 — the long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel, which shot at various locations in New Jersey.

Sandler family at Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere Roy Rochlin Getty Images for Netflix Sandler family at Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix ) loading...

Filming for the golf-focused comedy took place in Bedminster, Belleville, Bloomfield, Clifton, Closter, Demarest, Florham Park, Hackensack, Irvington, Kearny, Middletown, Newark, North Arlington, Readington, Secaucus, South Orange, Verona, Washington Township (Morris), Wayne, and West Orange.

Sandler, who as born in New York and raised on the East Coast, has been sticking around New Jersey instead of his longtime California home.

He was recently seen in Hoboken, grabbing a slice at a renowned pizzeria.

The city of Long Branch then shared a photo of the basketball-loving Sandler outside the Bucky James Community Center.

“Imagine our surprise when the one and only Adam Sandler walked in unannounced and took time out of his day to shoot some hoops with the locals! It's not every day you meet someone with such amazing talent and such a tremendous heart,” the city's Facebook post said.

Sandler continues to sample some of the best New Jersey has to offer, as seen in another recent meal at beloved and acclaimed Top’s Diner.

The Newark spot shared several photos to social media, thanking the comedy icon for stopping in.

Also recently, Sandler and one of his frequent co-star daughters, Sunny, have been seen in Cranford, where the Sandlers met several times with fans for selfies and to chat.

Several posts about the Union County activity have mentioned the project, “Don’t Say Good Luck."

The comedy co-stars Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Bebe Neuwirth and longtime Sandler friend and collaborator, Steve Buscemi, Deadline reports.

