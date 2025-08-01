Sandler’s Jersey takeover! Comedy king spotted munching pizza, pancakes, and more
The well-known actor and comedian, Adam Sandler is becoming very familiar with the Garden State.
While filming the sequel to his classic film "Happy Gilmore," he and his family stayed at a rented home in the Montclair area.
Though he’s moved to a different location, the "Saturday Night Live" alum is staying in New Jersey while he works on his upcoming movie, which is temporarily being called "Untitled Roommates Project."
Adam Sandler in New Jersey
Sandler was recently seen enjoying a famously large slice of pizza at Benny Tudino’s in Hoboken.
MORE SANDLER SIGHTINGS: Adam Sandler just stopped by this NJ pizza joint
On Thursday, another New Jersey restaurant shared that they were visited by the "Billy Madison" star.
Turning Point shared the exciting appearance on their Instagram page:
Now starring: ADAM SANDLER at Turning Point!
We had an unexpected (and totally awesome) guest stop by — thank you for dining with us, Adam Sandler! You made our day.
The restaurant chain is known for their award-winning breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus.
We pride ourselves on offering the best daytime restaurant experience for our customers. We look forward to you joining us for our creatively-designed, seasonal menu, exceptional service, and warm, inviting atmosphere.
Fresh is always best
That’s our philosophy. At Turning Point we start each and every day crafting creative, award-winning, breakfast, brunch, and lunch items for our highly valued guests.
We invite you to enjoy our warm atmosphere, friendly service, and uniquely inspired menu. We know you’ll love it.
Turning Point has several New Jersey restaurants
The particular spot that The Sandman visited is located at 92 Ocean Ave. in Long Branch, NJ.
Check out Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore 2," now streaming on Netflix.
READ MORE: 7 ways to know if Adam Sandler is your new NJ neighbor
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.