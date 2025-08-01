The well-known actor and comedian, Adam Sandler is becoming very familiar with the Garden State.

While filming the sequel to his classic film "Happy Gilmore," he and his family stayed at a rented home in the Montclair area.

Adam Sandler stops at beloved NJ diner Tops Diner

Though he’s moved to a different location, the "Saturday Night Live" alum is staying in New Jersey while he works on his upcoming movie, which is temporarily being called "Untitled Roommates Project."

Adam Sandler in New Jersey

Sandler was recently seen enjoying a famously large slice of pizza at Benny Tudino’s in Hoboken.

@bennytudinos via Instagram

On Thursday, another New Jersey restaurant shared that they were visited by the "Billy Madison" star.

Turning Point shared the exciting appearance on their Instagram page:

Now starring: ADAM SANDLER at Turning Point!

We had an unexpected (and totally awesome) guest stop by — thank you for dining with us, Adam Sandler! You made our day.

The restaurant chain is known for their award-winning breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus.

We pride ourselves on offering the best daytime restaurant experience for our customers. We look forward to you joining us for our creatively-designed, seasonal menu, exceptional service, and warm, inviting atmosphere.

Fresh is always best

That’s our philosophy. At Turning Point we start each and every day crafting creative, award-winning, breakfast, brunch, and lunch items for our highly valued guests.

We invite you to enjoy our warm atmosphere, friendly service, and uniquely inspired menu. We know you’ll love it.

Turning Point has several New Jersey restaurants

The particular spot that The Sandman visited is located at 92 Ocean Ave. in Long Branch, NJ.

Check out Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore 2," now streaming on Netflix.

