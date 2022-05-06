Fatal car crash fire closes Route 3 in East Rutherford, NJ

A crash and car fire on westbound Route 3 backed traffic up to the Lincoln Tunnel on Friday morning.

Police responded around 4 a.m. to a crash just past the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike that involved a car and a tow truck, East Rutherford police told RLS Metro Breaking News. The car burst into flames with several people inside, police told RLS.

One person involved in the crash died, police told RLS and NorthJersey.com

All westbound lanes were closed causing delays of over 6 miles through the Lincoln Tunnel.

Delays on Route 3 westbound 5/6/22 Delays on Route 3 westbound 5/6/22 (NJ DOT) loading...

The closure caused delays of at least 30 minutes for NJ Transit buses from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Some routes were also detoured.

There have been two fatal crashes on Route 3 so far this year, according to State Police records.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

