CHERRY HILL — Camden County’s retail scene is getting a new addition.

Scout & Molly’s Boutique, a national boutique, is expected to open its first location in New Jersey in a few months. According to the company, it's on a mission to empower its “fashion-savvy shoppers,” while offering clothing fit for every occasion.

“I’m excited to create a boutique that offers something for everyone—whether it’s casual outfits for a lunch date or a stunning dress for a special occasion—all while providing an exceptional shopping experience,” Cherry Hill owner Lana O’Donnell said in a release about the boutique's New Jersey opening.

O’Donnell is also a member of the area’s Chamber of Commerce, so expect to see the place be an active part of the community and partner with various causes.

O'Donnell calls Cherry Hill a “vibrant, growing community” — also drawing her to be a part of the retail scene.

Brands like Spanx, Skinny Tees, Karen Kane, Liverpool, Molly Bracken, Tribal and Dex will be some of the options available to customers at the store.

According to the company, the boutique is expected to open in March at 957 Haddonfield Road. The community can expect a grand opening event on March 15 with promotions.

There are currently 20 locations throughout the country.

