The 10 best Dry January spots across New Jersey
🍺 Gaining popularity
🍺 International influence
🍺 List features many counties
Could you go a month without a sip of alcohol? We're already weeks into January, but it's never too late to take the pause.
January is all about new beginnings and resolutions, and this has led the movement of Dry January to blow up in mainstream culture.
I see the concept's influence everywhere, not just in January. Think about it, mocktail concoctions are all the rage, more businesses have menu mentions and mainstream companies are developing alcohol-free alternatives. I'm a big fan of Heineken 0.0, Blue Moon Non-Alcoholic and Athletic Brewing Company.
SEE ALSO: Health officials’ alarming warning links alcohol to cancer
The UK alcohol charity Alcohol Change UK gets credit for spearheading the campaign, which is on a mission for alcohol change.
"We are for a future in which people drink as a conscious choice, not a default; where the issues which lead to alcohol problems – like poverty, mental health issues, homelessness – are addressed; where those of us who drink too much, and our loved ones, have access to high-quality support whenever we need it, without shame or stigma," Alcohol Change UK says on its website.
The challenge has roots dating back to 2013 with 4,000 participating, according to Alcohol Change UK. Fast forward to 2023 and over 173,000 reportedly made the lifestyle change for the month.
For better success making it through the month, the Cleveland Clinic recommends participates first ease up on their alcohol intake before quitting "cold turkey." The academic medical center goes over some Dry January benefits:
- More energy
- Better heart health
- Less liver inflammation
- Better skin
- Less calories, potential for weight loss
- Identify any dependency you may have
- Develop new habits
Whether a first-time participant or looking to establish a new tradition, consider the list below your New Jersey guide to navigate the month. Martini twists, wines, margaritas, mojitos and beers — the rundown satisfies all cravings without the hangover.
Don't forget a bartender can usually take a special request for an alcohol-free alternative, don't be afraid to ask!
A New Jersey Guide to Dry November
Rexy's Restaurant & Bar - 700 Black Horse Pike in West Collingswood Heights
Cosmictini, Cranberry Basil Sangria, Sweet Sunrise, Chocolatey Martini, Appley-Tini, Pineapple Minit Mojito, and Lime Margarita
Sterling Tavern - 150 South St. in Morristown
Feliz N/Avidad, Yule on the Wagon, and Giesen Non-Alcoholic Wine
Hudson Golf - 16 Hudson Pl. in Hoboken
The Scratch, Na Paloma, Italian Spritz, Heineken-00, and Brooklyn -Special Effects
Village Brewing Company - 34 W. Main St. in Somerville
Pomegranate Spritz, Apple Cider Mule, Pumpkin Espresso Martini, and Run Wild N/A IPA
Readington Brewery - 937 US-202 S in Neshanic Station
RB Birch Beer and Hop Pop N/A (hop-infused seltzer-water)
Iron Whale - 1200 Ocean Ave. in Asbury Park
0.0 ABV: Midnight Blue, It's Palarming, Placebo Effect
Low ABV: Easily Mistaken, Adonis, Sicilian Backstory
Bar Bella at Bell Works - 101 Crawfords Corner Rd. in Holmdel
Berry Tart, Tonic Buzz, and Mama Mai Tai
Mercantile 1888 and Zero-Proof Bar - 765 Haddon Ave. in Collingswood
Espresso Martini, "wine" flights, "wine" by the glass, and Katy Peary (anything on their menu)
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - 2801 Pacific Ave. (inside Tropicana) in Atlantic City
Heineken 0.0, Cuba Libre Sling, Ritual Rum Punch, Margafreeta, and most mojitos can have no alcohol
Village Hall - 101 S Orange Ave. in South Orange
American/A, Somargarita, and Liar Liar
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt