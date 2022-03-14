NJ woman charged with attempted murder after Farmingdale stabbing
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in a Farmingdale home on Sunday, State Police said.
Troopers responded after 2:30 p.m. to a residence on West Main Street and found a 32-year-old man with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
He was hospitalized and was in stable condition as of Monday, according to police.
Lyssa B. Holzlein, of Howell, was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
In addition to attempted murder, she is charged with unlawful weapons possession.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
