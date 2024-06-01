Famous actor starts Springsteen-inspired band, with tour on the way

The multi-talented actor Hank Azaria has started a Bruce Springsteen-inspired band and will be performing on a minimal tour.

Hank Azaria is an award-winning actor and comedian whose voice is familiar to "The Simpsons" fans. He has voiced the characters of Apu, Chief Wiggum, the Comic Book Guy and others.

He was the star of the critically acclaimed cable series Brockmire. He has won a Primetime Emmy for his Tuesdays with Morrie performance, a Screen Actor’s Guild award for outstanding cast for the movie "The Birdcage," Primetime Emmys for his voice work on "The Simpsons" and nominated for a Tony Award. He has appeared in countless TV series and movies in both comedic and dramatic roles.

What makes this tribute band so special is the voice and mannerisms that Azaria has developed to emulate Bruce. Azaria has said in a recent statement announcing the creation of the band that he has been working on his impression of Bruce since he was 15 years old.

Hank Azaria and The EZ Street Band will perform Bruce hits and stated on Instagram that he has locked down Bruce’s talking voice and is working hard on the singing and stage mannerisms of one of New Jersey’s most popular entertainers.

The Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band will next perform Aug. 1 at Le Poisson Rouge in the West Village in New York City, other dates for New Jersey venues will be announced.

If Azaria’s voice, mannerisms, and singing are anything like the performances he gives on TV, movies and the stage, there may be a serious Bruce Springsteen tribute band thrown into the mix.

I have not caught a performance of the band, but I am already a fan! Thanks to nj.com for a portion of the content of this article.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

