Family member accidentally runs over 7-year-old girl, cops say

LEONIA — A 7-year-old girl was accidentally run over by a relative in a parking lot on Monday night, according to police.

As the SUV headed for the exit from the lot on Grand Avenue at Fort Lee Road, the girl somehow wound up in front of the vehicle and suffered severe chest injuries after she was run over by the front tires, according to police.

The girl was one of four people who had been dropped off at the parking lot, according to police.

The incident happened in the rain about 8:30 p.m.

An investigation by Leonia police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit determined the incident was an accident. The family member and the girl were not identified in the police report.

Police Commissioner Maureen Davis told the Fort Lee/Leonia/Palisades Park Daily Voice that she received calls from neighbors commending the "sensitivity and professionalism" of the officers on the scene.

