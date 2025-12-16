💲A payment dispute over 30 animatronic dinosaurs has been resolved

💲The dinosaurs will remain at Showboat for a new family attraction opening in 2026

💲 A threatened legal fight and GoFundMe campaign will likely not go forward

ATLANTIC CITY — Field Station: Dinosaurs and Showboat resorts have reached an agreement for the payment of 30 animatronic dinosaurs.

The park in Leonia closed in November and put the park's large dinosaurs up for sale. The Showboat Casino in Atlantic City purchased them to be part of a new attraction opening in 2026. Former park manager Lisa Fardella, in a GoFundMe campaign, said that after making two payments, Showboat reversed the payments.

Former Destination Station: Dinosaur animatronic dinosaur at Showboat Resort in Atlantic City Former Destination Station: Dinosaur animatronic dinosaur at Showboat Resort in Atlantic City (Lisa Fardella) loading...

Field Station confirms agreement with Atlantic City buyer

The campaign's goal was to pay for a potential legal battle and the cost of trucking the dinos back to Bergen County. However, the situation appears to have been settled,

"Field Station: Dinosaurs has received payments in the amount due to date and is proceeding with the sale of its dinosaurs to the Atlantic City buyer. When the completed exhibit is installed in its new home, we will be the first to congratulate the new owners. We are glad that the dinosaurs will continue to entertain and educate New Jersey children for years to come," the park said in a statement.

The dinosaurs were actually purchased by a contractor who was responsible for the payments, according to the park. The purchase price was not disclosed. News 12 was first to report the settlement.

