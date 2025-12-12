✅ Theme park accuses the Showboat of reversing payments on 30 dinosaurs

LEONIA — A dinosaur theme park that sold its animatronics to an Atlantic City casino says the resort has stopped payment after they were moved.

Field Stations: Dinosaurs first stomped into New Jersey in 2012 with a theme park in Secaucus. After several moves, the park settled in Overpeck County Park in Leonia. But after 14 years, the park announced it was closing and put its displays up for sale.

The Showboat Resort in Atlantic City, owned by developer Bart Blanstein's Tower Investments, purchased 30 of the dinosaurs to join a new attraction opening in the spring.

Lisa Fardella with Dinosaurs from Field Station: Dinosaur at the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City (Lisa Fardella)

Payment was wired to wrong account

Lisa Fardella, who says she is the former park manager, said in a GoFundMe campaign that remaining park staff helped prepare the dinosaurs for their trip on flatbeds to Atlantic City. They participated in the resort's Christmas tree lighting, where some of the dinos were already on display, according to Fardella.

She has created a GoFundMe campaign claiming that after making two initial payments, the Showboat has reversed the payments. She is preparing for a legal battle to get the dinos back and help former park executive producer/director Guy Gsell cover the cost of trucks and equipment needed for their return.

"We acted prudently and did not allow the resort to start loading out until we received the first two payments, but five days after the money was included in our 'available balance', both checks were returned and the money was debited from our account. According to the bank, a stop payment order had been put on the checks," Fardella wrote.

The Showboat and Tower Investments did not immediately respond to New Jersey 101.5's requests for comment on Friday morning.

Fardella says Showboat agreed to wire the money directly into their account but the confirmation sent by the resort showed an incorrect account number and the funds were not deposited. Showboat blamed the bank and has not made any further attempts to make a payment, leaving Fardella convinced that they will not make any payment, she said.

"We are just trying to recoup and so that we can get our dinosaurs back and get them some place where they can continue educating families the way we have for the last 14 years. It's really sad, really sad," Fardella told New Jersey 101.5.

