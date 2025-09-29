Yes, you can buy a life-sized dinosaur in New Jersey 

Yes, you can buy a life-sized dinosaur in New Jersey 

Field Station: Dinosaurs via google maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations

This is one of the most Jersey things I’ve ever heard of. Because only in Jersey can a theme park shut down and suddenly you can hop on Facebook Marketplace and buy yourself a life-sized dinosaur.

Field Station: Dinosaurs via google maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations
loading...

Field Station: Dinosaurs in Leonia closing this fall

Field Station: Dinosaurs, the dino park in Leonia, is closing for good on Nov. 9, and instead of quietly packing up, they’ve decided to list all 30+ of their animatronic dinosaurs online.

We’re talking big guys, too: a 52-foot Spinosaurus for $2,900, a Hadrosaurus complete with eggs and nest for $2,450, even a bright blue Parasaurolophus for $2,410. Prices range from about $500 to almost $3,000, depending on the size.

A lot of them move and even have voice boxes, but before you go getting ideas for your front yard Halloween display, remember this part: buyers are on the hook for all the de-installation and transportation. Translation: bring a crane, a truck, and a couple of buddies who owe you favors.

Field Station: Dinosaurs via google maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations
loading...

Field Station opened in Secaucus back in 2012, moved to Overpeck Park in Leonia in 2016, and now it’s officially headed for extinction.

But when it’s over, the dinos are up for grabs. So if you’ve ever dreamed of having a backyard Jurassic Park, now’s your chance. Just make sure your neighbors are cool with a 52-foot dinosaur peeking over the fence.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most

With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Leonia
Categories: Judi & EJ, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM