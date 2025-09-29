This is one of the most Jersey things I’ve ever heard of. Because only in Jersey can a theme park shut down and suddenly you can hop on Facebook Marketplace and buy yourself a life-sized dinosaur.

Field Station: Dinosaurs in Leonia closing this fall

Field Station: Dinosaurs, the dino park in Leonia, is closing for good on Nov. 9, and instead of quietly packing up, they’ve decided to list all 30+ of their animatronic dinosaurs online.

We’re talking big guys, too: a 52-foot Spinosaurus for $2,900, a Hadrosaurus complete with eggs and nest for $2,450, even a bright blue Parasaurolophus for $2,410. Prices range from about $500 to almost $3,000, depending on the size.

A lot of them move and even have voice boxes, but before you go getting ideas for your front yard Halloween display, remember this part: buyers are on the hook for all the de-installation and transportation. Translation: bring a crane, a truck, and a couple of buddies who owe you favors.

Field Station opened in Secaucus back in 2012, moved to Overpeck Park in Leonia in 2016, and now it’s officially headed for extinction.

But when it’s over, the dinos are up for grabs. So if you’ve ever dreamed of having a backyard Jurassic Park, now’s your chance. Just make sure your neighbors are cool with a 52-foot dinosaur peeking over the fence.