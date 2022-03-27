LEONIA — A woman stabbed to death had a documented history of domestic violence involving the Lodi man accused of her killing, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the victim’s father.

Leonia police officers responded to a 911 call on Saturday around 10 a.m. about a stabbing at an apartment at 147 Grand Avenue — they found 35-year-old Alicia A. Arnone, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrae Daniels was arrested and charged with murder, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Leonia Police Department.

A final restraining order had been issued against Daniels last year, which had forbidden him from any contact with Arnone, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Arnone was found unresponsive on Saturday by her boyfriend, who called police, as reported in the affidavit.

“After a three-year battle with the state of New Jersey regarding domestic violence having shown evidence after evidence after evidence of domestic abuse with arrest warrants issued and never carried out my sweet angel was found stabbed to death,” Peter Arnone Junior said of his daughter, on social media as shared to Facebook by family friend, Eric Hvisc.

The 39-year-old Daniels, who is single and unemployed, also faces counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He had already faced contempt charges, stemming from several incidents, according to Bergen County jail records.

As of Sunday, Daniels was being held at Bergen County Jail, pending a court hearing.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

Saint Peters makes the Elite 8 Saint Peters Peacocks became the first 15 seed to reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, adding the Purdue Boilermakers to a string of upsets.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.