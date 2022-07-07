Human placenta found in a bag at Leonia, NJ park lake is under investigation

LEONIA — An investigation is underway into the discovery of a bag that appears to be human placenta and fetal membranes at a county park.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the bag was found and removed from the lake at Overpeck County Park in Leonia by an individual on Wednesday. Confirmation of the contents of the bag will be made by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Musella did not disclose how the bag was discovered.

Placenta is an organ that develops in the uterus during a pregnancy that helps provide oxygen and nutrients to a growing baby by way of the baby's umbilical cord.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

