After admitting to girlfriend’s murder, NJ man gets 35 years prison

🔴 Leonia man who confessed to murder gets prison term

🔴 NJ woman stabbed to death, found by daughter

🔴 Convicted killer originally blamed victim’s ex

LEONIA — A man who admitted to stabbing his girlfriend repeatedly — leaving her body to be found by her teen daughter — has been sent to state prison for 35 years, with no parole.

Nile Diakos was sentenced on Monday under a plea deal in Bergen County Superior Court.

The 36-year-old confessed in April to the March 2022 murder of 35-year-old Alicia Arnone in the Leonia apartment they shared.

(Alicia Arnone via Facebook) (Alicia Arnone via Facebook) loading...

🔴 Convicted killer originally blamed victim’s ex

On March 26, 2022, Leonia police arrived at the apartment at 147 Grand Ave., and found Arnone stabbed to death.

Diakos pointed officers toward the victim's ex-boyfriend, who had been issued a restraining order against Arnone after a history of violence.

As the investigation continued, police received recorded conversations in which Diakos admitted to stabbing Arnone in the neck and chest.

He ran out of the apartment once he heard her 13-year-old daughter in the home, according to Diakos' affidavit of probable cause — and doubled back, to seem as though he was just getting home.

(Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) Glen Rock hit and run arrest (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

On April 10, Diakos pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, as well as to two counts out of Passaic County stemming from an illegal weapons offense and stalking.

Under the plea deal, he was sentenced to 30 years for Arnone's murder, to run consecutive to a five-year term for the weapons charge.

Diakos would also serve 18 months for stalking, to run at the same time as his longest sentence.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.