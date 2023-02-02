Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location

Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia.

Shumi Japanese Restaurant via Facebook Shumi Japanese Restaurant via Facebook loading...

According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:

The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese word pronounced oh-MAH-kah-say directly translates to “I’ll leave it up to you.” When you dine in this fashion, the menu is left entirely to the Chef’s choice. You will be able to enjoy a piece-by-piece multi-course meal.

Shumi Japanese Restaurant via Facebook Shumi Japanese Restaurant via Facebook loading...

Shumi Japanese Restaurant Shumi Japanese Restaurant loading...

Shumi Japanese Restaurant Shumi Japanese Restaurant loading...

Shumi’s website describes the experience like this:

Shumi's Omakase has a unique way of introducing and presenting sushi to newcomers and veterans alike in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Omakase is the chef-selected tasting menu of seasonal sushi and/or sashimi from the day's catch. If you try the Omakase, the Chef will present each piece of sushi and give you a full experience behind each one. You will leave with a unique experience using all five of your senses.

Shumi has gotten its share of accolades like being named best sushi in the state by Eat This Not That, and was on NJ.com’s list of the best sushi restaurants in the state.

Shumi is owned by David Seo, a veteran of the New York dining scene, and the executive chef...

is Kunihiko Aikasa is a true cultural master of all things Japanese cuisine and is now in his 46th year cooking as a professional chef. In 1986, he founded and pioneered what is now known to be the #1 Japanese restaurant in New Jersey, Shumi. Acting as the owner and head chef for 31 years since its inception, Aikasa has been recognized by the public and critics alike with excellent ratings across several media outlets such as the New York Times, NJ.com, Verizon Fios TV and Zagat with a near-perfect score of 28.

The new Shumi was scheduled to open Feb. 2, 2023.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Shishito peppers, the ‘Russian Roulette’ of pepper eating