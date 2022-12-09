The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month.

What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone, alarms/security, and life insurance.

Although a release incorrectly identified New Jersey as the Yellowhammer State (that's Alabama), the company did break those bills down at the municipal level, measuring nearly 200 towns and cities across the Garden State.

Combining the top 10 categories of bills, doxo has ranked the 10 most expensive municipalities in New Jersey on a monthly basis.

Princeton

Ridgewood

Hoboken

Summit

Edgewater

South Orange

Maplewood

Chatham

Basking Ridge

Princeton Junction

