Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi

As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family.

One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi.

There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.

My top place is in Morristown, called the Sushi Lounge. I've been going for many years since I worked in Morris Plains for more than 13 years it was a go-to for meetings and a light dinner.

They have an outstanding "Saki Martini" and some of the best food in North Jersey.

I asked the team for some recommendations and got some great feedback.

Although Producer Kristen doesn't eat sushi, her brothers do and she had a great recommendation: Sushi Palace in Kingston.

Jill Myra, New Jersey traffic South, recommends Vincent's Sushi in Medford.

Eric Scott, our morning News Anchor, and Ron Urban from Advanced Solar recommend Xina in Toms River.

