Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey

Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey.

You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February.

According to the Daily Voice, two childhood friends, Teddy Gailas and Peter Phillips, used to compete with each other on who could make the best cookie.

In 2017, they stopped competing with each other and joined forces to open a cookie store in Queens. Five years later, they have over a dozen locations throughout NYC and Long Island, with plans to expand to Boston, and Washington, D.C., after New Jersey.

They have a rotating schedule of 18 cookies that changes every week along with three “core cookies.”

S'Mores

White Chocolate Macadamia

Some of their other classic cookies that appear on the menu include:

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Nutella Sea Salt

Cannoli Cookie

Blueberry Cheesecake

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

