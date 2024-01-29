Beloved NJ movie theater is closing for good

In another casualty due, at least in part, to COVID, the Warner Theater in Ridgewood is going dark for good.

The venerable movie house first opened its doors in 1932 and has been a fixture in the town ever since. Bow Tie Partners acquired the theater in 2013, and its affiliate, Bow Tie Cinemas, has been managing its operations since.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The company said in a statement that the pandemic caused changes to the movie theater business, particularly in older venues, and the business is no longer viable at this location.

It is a very sad day for Ridgewood that this icon of the central business district has closed after almost 100 years of serving the community,” Ridgewood Mayor Paul Vagianos told TAPInto Ridgewood. “It has been such a central part of our downtown shopping center. We will miss it terribly.

There is some indication that the site will remain a performance space; according to CBS2 New York,

The village of Ridgewood, the residents, and Bow Tie Cinemas all hope that this will be turned into a performing arts center. That is the hope at this time. It's very early on in the process," Vagianos said.

Canva Canva loading...

We offer our sincere thanks and appreciation to all of our loyal customers who, over the past 11 years, have provided us the honor of hosting them at the movies in Ridgewood," Ben Moss, Owner of Bow Tie Partners said. "We are very much looking forward to remaining a part of the vibrant downtown Ridgewood business community and look forward to announcing our future plans when we have finished our analysis of alternative uses.

40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024 There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

2023 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes These movies pulled off an impressive feat: They did not get a single positive review on Rotten Tomatoes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.