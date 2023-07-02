New ramen restaurant coming to North Jersey

It's a cuisine I think most people are not familiar enough with. And while we're all barbecuing and making American-style food this July Fourth, a new ramen restaurant is opening in Ridgewood.

According to Boozyburbs.com, Menya Ramen House is hoping to open just in time for the July Fourth holiday. The new restaurant will be located at 76 North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood.

Menya Ramen already has a location in New Jersey. The other one is in Metuchen and nj.com named them one of the 15 best ramen shops in the state.

I personally have always been a huge fan of this type of cuisine and, if you've never tried it, I highly recommend that you do. It's different from anything we typically eat here.

I'm a big spicy miso fan (I love spicy food) but if that doesn't fit your interest there are so many other options you can try as well. You can view the menu for Menya Ramen House here.

I love what they describe themselves as in their Instagram bio too. They say they're "corporate hacks working to create delicious ramen." Evidently, nj.com thinks they're doing a great job of it.

They only accept walk-ins, no reservations are allowed. So if you want to get into this place you've got to show up early. With the success of their first location, I'd expect their second to do the same.

