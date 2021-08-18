Fake cop driving van tried to grab woman in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a man they said posed as a police officer and stopped a woman’s vehicle in Cherry Hill.
On Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., a woman reported being pulled over on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, by a white van with red and blue LED warning lights, both in the van’s grill and on its rear doors.
Police said the woman described a white man, in his 30’s, with dark red or brown hair and a mid-length beard, wearing a blue T-shirt with “POLICE” across the front, approached her driver’s side window and then reached into the vehicle, grabbing for her neck.
The woman said she pulled away in her vehicle and left the area, according to police.
The vehicle described was captured by video surveillance a short distance away and is identified as a white Ford van, with markings on its rear quarter panel. A license plate was not visible.
Anyone who might know the identity of the man involved or who has further information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Cherry Hill Police at 856-432-8834 or rdaniello@cherryhillpolice.com.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com, online, or by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD and the message to 888777.