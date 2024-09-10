Fairfield, NJ Officer James Ciampi — End of Watch September 9, 2024

Last Friday we brought you the story of hero police officer James Ciampi who was battling cancer.

Fairfield Police Officer James Ciampi (Fairfield Police Department - Essex County, New Jersey Facebook Page) Fairfield Police Officer James Ciampi (Fairfield Police Department - Essex County, New Jersey Facebook Page) loading...

It's difficult to report the sad news that Officer Jimmy lost the battle with cancer and has passed away.

He is survived by a department of friends, family, and colleagues.

His brief time on earth was marked with citations and accolades for a performance as a police officer above and beyond the call of duty.

I want to send a special thanks to his fellow officer Stacey Chirolanza who joined us last week for #BlueFriday to ask for help for the young officer's fight.

Fairfield Police Officer James Ciampi (Fairfield Police Department - Essex County, New Jersey Facebook Page) Fairfield Police Officer James Ciampi (Fairfield Police Department - Essex County, New Jersey Facebook Page) loading...

If you can help offset some of the funeral costs, please consider a donation to the website set up by Jimmy's fellow officers HERE. Thank you for everything you do to #BackTheBlue.

If you missed #BlueFriday's post last week, click HERE and read below:

Officer Ciampi, known as Jimmy to friends, family, and colleagues, has earned many awards during his brief career. The honors include 4 lifesaving citations, 3 unit citations, and a meritorious service citation. He was also honored in 2018 by Mothers Against Drunken Driving and in April 2020, he was one of three Fairfield police officers taking down a suspect who came at officers with a loaded weapon after a pursuit. Now Jimmy has another battle to face and win as he has been diagnosed with cancer and is unable to report to work. The entire Fairfield community is standing up for this hero officer. The slogan they have adopted is "No one fights alone."

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈