Help us support families of fallen Police Officers
For the past 10 years, we've been honoring local police officers weekly on #BlueFriday. My friends at VCS Software have been stepping up for years to sponsor the show and support law enforcement.
On Tuesday, September 3, join me and the team at VCS to honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. The money raised goes to the PBA fund for families of fallen officers.
The dinner reception will begin at 4 p.m. and you can buy a ticket just for that if you can't take the day to golf.
It's critical that we stand up for the men and women who put on a uniform every day to protect and serve our communities. Cops are the ones who run toward the danger, not away. They put the protection of complete strangers ahead of their own safety and well-being.
This is how we define heroes. Join me and my friend Guy DiMemo who owns VCS at this first annual event.
September 3, 2024
Location: Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club
20 Shore Oaks Drive
Farmingdale, NJ 07727
REGISTRATION & BREAKFAST – 9:30 AM
SHOTGUN START – 11:00 AM
DINNER RECEPTION – 4:00 PM
