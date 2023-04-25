NJ to require cops to reveal personal social media posts

🚨 NJ to begin licensing all police officers

🚨New rules require disclosure of all social media posts

🚨The rules are designed to root out bigoted officers

All police officers in New Jersey would have to provide access to their social media accounts and disclose any organizations they belong to under new licensing rules set to take effect in 2024.

Attorney General Matt Platkin released the new rules on Monday.

The social media and organizational disclosures are designed to root out officers who may have bigoted views or pose a risk to attempting to overthrow the government.

In a statement, Platkin said the proposed rules will restore public confidence in law enforcement.

Police officers look on as Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation creating a system of licensing for law enforcement on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Hudson County Public Safety Training Center in Secaucus. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). Police officers look on as Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation creating a system of licensing for law enforcement on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Hudson County Public Safety Training Center in Secaucus. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). loading...

In addition to the disclosure mentioned above officers will also have to undergo psychological examinations and continue to take training courses in order for their licenses to be renewed.

Veteran officers in good standing will automatically be granted temporary licenses when the new rules take effect but will need to comply with the regulations in order to have that license renewed.

Harding Township Police Department (Facebook) Harding Township Police Department (Facebook) loading...

New Jersey was one of few states in the U.S. that did not already have licensing system in place for police.

In 2022, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the "Police Licensure Act" requiring all New Jersey law enforcement officers to obtain a license. It established the Police Training Commission (PTC) to create and enforce the rules. Final approval of the new rules is pending.

Governor Murphy Holds Get Out The Vote Rally With Bernie Sanders Getty Images loading...

While many of the rules focus on an officer's competency and knowledge of policing the law and ethical behavior, there is a strong emphasis on identifying any bias an offer may harbor.

Platkin specifically stressed rules that seek to flag any officer found to have "mishandled or destroyed evidence or was biased against a particular class of people based on a protected characteristic, such as race, color, national origin, gender or sexual orientation, and if an officer was an active member of a group advocating for or promoting overthrowing the government."

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin at a news conference at the Governor's Office on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin at a news conference at the Governor's Office on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). loading...

The AG also noted that officers disciplined for bad behavior in one town, cannot simply move to another.

"This represents a critical step forward, ensuring that those who are unfit or unable to serve as police officers can’t move from one agency to the next to evade a problematic disciplinary history,” Platkin said.

Members of the public can review the full rules proposal and offer comment for the next 60 days.

Click HERE to see the rules.

According to the attorney general's office,

Written comments should be sent via overnight mail, regular mail, or email to:

Regulatory Practice Officer

Police Training Commission

Division of Criminal Justice

Attention: Public Comments – PTC Police Licensing Regulations

Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex

P.O. Box 085

Trenton, NJ 08625-0085

Or electronically at: PTC@njdcj.org

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

