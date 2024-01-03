Santa, police teamed up to hand out gifts to kids in this NJ town

One of the things I enjoy doing on the morning show is highlighting some of the great people who make the Garden State the place we call home.

Over the Christmas holiday, the team at The Blue Magazine rallied the "Santa Squad" and brought Santa Claus into the neighborhoods of Paterson.

This has become an annual event for the volunteers. Now, the effort is supported by the Paterson Police Department, Paterson PBA President Angel Jimenez, Wayne PD, Clifton PD, Closter NJ Fire Department, PSE&G, and the New Jersey State Police.

Toys are donated and then a couple weeks before Christmas, the volunteers wrap the gifts so Santa can deliver them to the kids along the route through the town.

Rick Vanderclock, who retired from the Wayne PD after 25 years, is a part of the team at "Blue Magazine" and volunteers his time to help the kids in town.

Jay Davis from the Orange County (NY) Sheriff's Department and Don Nicoletti from the PBA and Tri-State Health and Wellness group also serve on this outstanding team.

If you want to help the cause, please visit the website!

