NJ police departments participating in ‘Take Back Day’ Saturday

The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a bi-annual event, will be observed by more than 230 New Jersey law enforcement agencies on April 30.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the DEA said in a recent release, unneeded medications can be dropped off anonymously and free of charge.

The DEA New Jersey Division said that the last Take Back Day, in October 2021, more than 14,000 pounds of unused or unwanted prescription drugs were collected.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of medication will be accepted, while liquids and syringes will not, according to the DEA. Illegal drugs also cannot be discarded as part of this event.

Vaping devices can be turned in if their lithium batteries have been removed.

The New Jersey locations are just a small portion of the more than 4,000 dropoff sites nationwide, and cover 20 of the state's 21 counties. Only Cumberland does not have a designated location, according to the DEA's list.

Atlantic

Bergen

Burlington

Camden

Cape May

Essex

Gloucester

Hudson

Hunterdon

Mercer

Middlesex

Monmouth

Morris

Ocean

Passaic

Salem

Mannington Township — Mannington Township School, 495 Route 45

Salem City Police Department — 129 West Broadway

Somerset

Sussex

Union

Warren

Independence Township Police Department — 286B Route 46

Pohatcong Township Police Department — Walmart Supercenter, 1300 Route 22, Phillipsburg

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

