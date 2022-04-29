NJ police departments participating in ‘Take Back Day’ Saturday
The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a bi-annual event, will be observed by more than 230 New Jersey law enforcement agencies on April 30.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the DEA said in a recent release, unneeded medications can be dropped off anonymously and free of charge.
The DEA New Jersey Division said that the last Take Back Day, in October 2021, more than 14,000 pounds of unused or unwanted prescription drugs were collected.
Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of medication will be accepted, while liquids and syringes will not, according to the DEA. Illegal drugs also cannot be discarded as part of this event.
Vaping devices can be turned in if their lithium batteries have been removed.
The New Jersey locations are just a small portion of the more than 4,000 dropoff sites nationwide, and cover 20 of the state's 21 counties. Only Cumberland does not have a designated location, according to the DEA's list.
Atlantic
- Hammonton Police Department — 100 Central Avenue
- Linwood Police Department — 400 West Poplar Avenue
- Northfield Police Department — 1600 Shore Road
Bergen
- Allendale Police Department — 290 Franklin Turnpike
- Bogota Police Department — 375 Larch Avenue
- Closter Police Department — 295 Closter Dock Road
- Cresskill Police Department — 67 Union Avenue
- East Rutherford Police Department — 117 Stanley Street
- Elmwood Park Police Department — 182 Market Street
- Englewood Police Department — 75 South Van Brunt Street
- Fair Lawn Police Department — 8-01 Fair Lawn Avenue
- Fairview Police Department — 59 Anderson Avenue
- Fort Lee Police Department — 1327 16th Street
- Franklin Lakes Police Department — 490 De Korte Drive
- Garfield Police Department — 411 Midland Avenue
- Harrington Park Police Department — 49 La Roche Avenue
- Hasbrouck Heights Police Department — 248 Hamilton Avenue
- Haworth Police Department — 300 Haworth Avenue
- Lyndhurst Police Department — 367 Valley Brook Avenue
- Mahwah Police Department — 221 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah
- Midland Park Police Department — Borough Hall, 280 Godwin Avenue
- Montvale Police Department — Wegmans, 100 Farm Road
- Moonachie Police Department — 70 Moonachie Road
- New Milford Police Department — 112 Patrolman Ray Woods Drive
- Northvale Police Department — 116 Paris Avenue
- Norwood Police Department — Norwood Community Center, 453 Broadway
- Oakland Police Department — 295 Ramapo Valley Road
- Old Tappan Police Department — 21 Russell Avenue
- Paramus Police Department — 1 Carlough Drive
- Ramsey Police Department — 25 North Central Avenue
- Ridgefield Park Police Department — 234 Main Street
- Rutherford Police Department — 184 Park Avenue
- South Hackensack Police Department — 227 Phillips Avenue
- Upper Saddle River Police Department — 368 West Saddle River Road
- Wallington Police Department — 54 Union Boulevard
- Westwood Police Department — 101 Washington Avenue
- Wood-Ridge Police Department — 85 Humboldt Street
- Wyckoff Police Department — Scott Plaza, 340 Franklin Avenue
Burlington
- Bordentown Township Police Department — 1 Municipal Drive
- Burlington City Police Department — 525 High Street
- Burlington Township Police Department — 851 Old York Road
- Cinnaminson Police Department — 900 Manor Road
- Delanco Township Police Department — 770 Coopertown Road
- Delran Township Police Department — 900 Chester Avenue
- Lumberton Township Police Department — 35 Municipal Drive
- Medford Township Police Department — 91 Union Street
- Mount Holly Police Department — 23 Washington Street
- Mount Laurel Police Department — Walmart, 934 Route 73
- Palmyra Police Department — 20 West Broad Street
- Riverside Township Police Department — 1 West Scott Street
- Willingboro Police Department — 1 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Camden
- Audubon Police Department — 606 West Nicholson Road
- Barrington Police Department — Rite Aid parking lot, 501 Clements Bridge Road
- Berlin Borough Police Department — 59 South White Horse Pike
- Berlin Township Police Department — 135 Route 73 South, West Berlin
- Brooklawn Police Department — 301 Christiana Street
- Camden County Sheriff's Office — 520 Market Street, Camden
- Clementon Borough Police Department — 101 East Gibbsboro Road
- Collingswood Police Department — Collingswood Community Center, 30 West Collings Avenue
- Gloucester Township Police Department — 1261 Chews Landing Road, Laurel Springs
- Laurel Springs Police Department — 723 West Atlantic Avenue
- Lindenwold Police Department — 2001 Egg Harbor Road
- Magnolia Police Department — Magnolia Community Center, 425 Brooke Avenue
- Merchantville Police Department — Borough Hall, 1 West Maple Avenue
- Oaklyn Police Department — 500 White Horse Pike
- Pine Hill Police Department — 48 West 6th Avenue
- Somerdale Borough Police Department — 105 Kennedy Boulevard
- Voorhees Police Department — 1180 White Horse Road
- Winslow Township Police Department — 125 South Route 73, Braddock
Cape May
- Delaware River & Bay Authority — Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Boulevard, North Cape May
- Lower Township Police Department — Acme, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May
- North Wildwood Police Department — 901 Atlantic Avenue
- Sea Isle City Police Department — 233 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- Wildwood Crest Police Department — Wildwood Crest Fire Department, 7100 Pacific Avenue
Essex
- Caldwell Police Department — 1 Provost Square
- Cedar Grove Police Department — 525 Route 23
- Essex Fells Police Department — 255 Roseland Avenue
- Fairfield Police Department — 230 Fairfield Road
- Maplewood Police Department — 1618 Springfield Avenue
- Newark Police Department — 1st Precinct, 10 17th Avenue, 2nd Precinct, 1 Lincoln Avenue, 3rd Precinct, 649 Market Street, 4th Precinct, 247 16th Avenue, 5th Precinct, 480 Clinton Avenue, 6th Precinct, 491 Irvington Avenue, 7th Precinct, 159 North 10th Street, Emergency Services Division, 472 Orange Street, Juvenile Services Division, 43 Dickerson Street
- Nutley Police Department — 228 Chestnut Street
- Orange Police Department — 29 Park Street
- West Caldwell Police Department — 21 Clinton Road
- West Orange Police Department — 60 Main Street
Gloucester
- Clayton Police Department — 125 North Delsea Drive
- Deptford Township Police Department — 1011 Cooper Street
- East Greenwich Township Police Department — 159 Democrat Road
- Elk Township Police Department — 680 Whig Lane Road, Monroeville
- Glassboro Police Department — 1 South Main Street
- Harrison Township Police Department — 199 Colson Lane, Mullica Hill
- Logan Township Police Department — 125 Main Street, Bridgeport
- Paulsboro Police Department — Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, 70 Hunter Street, Woodbury
- Washington Township Police Department — 1 McClure Drive, Sewell
- West Deptford Police Department — Riverwinds Community Center, 1000 Riverwinds Drive
- Woodbury City Police Department — 220 South Broad Street
Hudson
- East Newark Police Department — 34 Sherman Avenue
- Hoboken Police Department — 106 Hudson Street
- Kearny Police Department — 237 Laurel Avenue
- North Bergen Police Department — 4233 Kennedy Boulevard
- Secaucus Police Department — Secaucus Public Library, 1379 Paterson Plank Road
- Union City Police Department — Bella Vista Apartments, 522 22nd Street
- Weehawken Police Department — 400 Park Avenue
Hunterdon
- Clinton Township Police Department — 1370 Route 31 North, Annandale
- Delaware Township Police Department — 816 Sergeantsville Road, Stockton
- Flemington Borough Police Department — 100 Main Street
- Frenchtown Police Department — 27 Second Street
- Holland Township Police Department — 61 Church Road, Milford
- Hunterdon County Sheriff's Office — 65 Park Avenue, Flemington
- Lambertville City Police Department — 349 North Main Street
- Tewksbury Township Police Department — 167 Old Turnpike Road, Califon
- West Amwell Police Department — 150 Rocktown Lambertville Road, Lambertville
Mercer
- East Windsor Township Police Department — 80 One Mile Road
- Ewing Township Police Department — 2 Jake Garzio Drive
- Hightstown Police Department — 415A Mercer Street
- Hopewell Township Police Department — 201 Washington Crossing Pennington Road
- Mercer County Prosecutor's Office — Mercer County Courthouse, 400 Warren Street, Trenton
- Mercer County Sheriff's Office — Mercer County Administration Building, 640 South Broad Street, Trenton
- Robbinsville Township Police Department — 1117 Route 130
- Trenton Police Department — 225 North Clinton Avenue
- West Windsor Police Department — 20 Municipal Drive
Middlesex
- Carteret Police Department — 230 Roosevelt Avenue
- Cranbury Township Police Department — 1 Logan Drive
- Edison Police Department — 100 Municipal Boulevard
- Highland Park Police Department — Highland Park Community Center, 220 South 6th Avenue
- Metuchen Police Department — Borough Hall, 500 Main Street
- Middlesex Police Department — 1101 Mountain Avenue
- New Brunswick Police Department — 25 Kirkpatrick Street
- Old Bridge Police Department — 1 Old Bridge Plaza
- Perth Amboy Police Department — 365 New Brunswick Avenue
- Plainsboro Township Police Department — 641 Plainsboro Road
- South Brunswick Police Department — 540 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction
- South Plainfield Police Department — 2480 Plainfield Avenue
- Woodbridge Police Department — 1 Main Street
Monmouth
- Aberdeen Township Police Department — 1 Aberdeen Square
- Allenhurst Police Department — 125 Corlies Avenue
- Asbury Park Police Department — 1 Municipal Plaza
- Atlantic Highlands Police Department — 100 First Avenue
- Avon-by-the-Sea Police Department — 301 Main Street
- Belmar Police Department — 601 Main Street
- Bradley Beach Police Department — 701 Main Street
- Brielle Police Department — 601 Union Lane
- Deal Police Department — Deal Fire House, 125 Brighton Avenue
- Eatontown Police Department — 47 Broad Street
- Englishtown Police Department — 15 Main Street
- Freehold Borough Police Department — 36 Jackson Street
- Freehold Township Police Department — 1 Municipal Plaza, or Michael J. Tighe Park, 65 Georgia Road, or Walmart, 326 West Main Street
- Howell Police Department — 300 Old Tavern Road
- Keyport Police Department — 70 West Front Street
- Little Silver Police Department — Borough Hall, 480 Prospect Avenue
- Long Branch Police Department — Long Branch Senior Center, 85 Second Avenue
- Manalapan Police Department — Wegmans, 55 Route 9
- Manasquan Police Department — 201 East Main Street
- Marlboro Township Police Department — 1979 Township Drive
- Middletown Township Police Department — 1 Kings Highway
- Monmouth County Sheriff's Office — 2500 Kozloski Road, Freehold
- Monmouth University Police Department — 400 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch
- Neptune City Police Department — 106 West Sylvania Avenue
- Neptune Township Police Department — 25 Neptune Boulevard
- Ocean Township Police Department — 399 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst
- Oceanport Police Department — 930 Oceanport Way
- Red Bank Police Department — 90 Monmouth Street
- Rumson Police Department — 80 East River Road
- Sea Girt Police Department — 319 Baltimore Boulevard
- Spring Lake Police Department — 311 Washington Avenue
- Spring Lake Heights Police Department — 555 Brighton Avenue
- Tinton Falls Police Department — 556 Tinton Avenue
- Union Beach Police Department — 650 Poole Avenue
- West Long Branch Police Department — 965 Broadway
Morris
- Chatham Borough Police Department — CVS, 471 Main Street
- Chatham Township Police Department — CVS, 641 Shunpike Road, Chatham Twp.
- Chester Police Department — 1 Parker Road
- Dover Police Department — 37 North Sussex Street
- East Hanover Police Department — 2 Deforest Avenue
- Florham Park Police Department — Ridgedale Middle School, 71 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park
- Hanover Township Police Department — ShopRite, 178 Hanover Avenue, Morristown, or Wegmans, 34 Sylvan Way, Whippany
- Jefferson Township Police Department — 1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong
- Morris Plains Police Department / Morris County Prosecutor's Office — Acme, 690 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph, or ShopRite, 178 Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls, or Stop & Shop, 245 Littleton Road, Morris Plains
- Parsippany Police Department — Morris Hills Shopping Center, 3085-3189 Route 46
- Rockaway Borough Police Department — 33 Maple Avenue
- Washington Township Police Department — 1 East Springtown Road, Long Valley
Ocean
- Barnegat Township Police Department — Barnegat Township Municipal Court, 900 West Bay Avenue
- Beachwood Borough Police Department — 1600 Pinewald Road
- Berkeley Township Police Department — Berkeley Twp. Barrier Island Annex, 1455 Central Avenue, South Seaside Park, or Berkeley Twp. Parks & Recreation Department, 630 Route 9, Bayville, or Holiday City South Clubhouse, 139 Santiago Drive, Toms River
- Brick Township Police Department — Walmart, 1872 Route 88
- Harvey Cedars Police Department — 7606 Long Beach Boulevard
- Lacey Township Police Department — Lanoka Harbor EMS & First Aid, 305 Manchester Avenue, Lanoka Harbor
- Little Egg Harbor Police Department — 665 Radio Road
- Manchester Township Police Department — 1 Colonial Drive, or Whiting Emergency Services, 82 Lacey Road
- Ocean County Prosecutor's Office — 119 Hooper Avenue, Toms River
- Plumsted Township Police Department — 121 Evergreen Road, New Egypt
- Surf City Police Department — Borough Hall, 813 Long Beach Boulevard
- Toms River Police Department — Silverton EMS, 86 Maine Street
Passaic
- Clifton Police Department — City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue
- Pompton Lakes Police Department — 25 Lenox Avenue
- Wayne Township Police Department — 475 Valley Road
Salem
- Mannington Township — Mannington Township School, 495 Route 45
- Salem City Police Department — 129 West Broadway
Somerset
- Bernards Township Police Department — 1 Collyer Lane, Basking Ridge
- Bernardsville Police Department — 166 Mine Brook Road
- Bound Brook Police Department — 226 Hamilton Street
- Branchburg Township Police Department — 590 Old York Road
- Far Hills Police Department — 6 Prospect Street
- Franklin Township Police Department — 495 Demott Lane, Somerset
- Green Brook Police Department — 109 Greenbrook Road
- Hillsborough Township Police Department — 379 South Branch Road
- North Plainfield Police Department — 263 Somerset Street
- Peapack & Gladstone Police Department — 1 School Street, Peapack
- Somerset County Prosecutor's Office / Raritan Borough Police Department — 40 North Bridge Street, Somerville
- Somerset County Sheriff's Office — Somerset County Administration Building, 20 Grove Street, Somerville
- Somerville Police Department — 24 South Bridge Street, Somerville
- Watchung Police Department — 840 Somerset Street
Sussex
- Andover Township Police Department — 145 Lake Iliff Road, Newton
- Byram Township Police Department — CVS, 77 Route 206, Stanhope, or ShopRite, 90 Route 206, Stanhope
- Franklin Borough Police Department — 15 Cork Hill Road
- Hamburg Police Department — 9 Orchard Street
- Hardyston Township Police Department — 149 Wheatsworth Road
- Hopatcong Borough Police Department — 111 River Styx Road
- Newton Police Department — 39 Trinity Street
- Vernon Township Police Department — Acme Plaza, 530 County Route 515
Union
- Berkeley Heights Township Police Department — 29 Park Avenue
- Cranford Police Department — 8 Springfield Avenue
- Elizabeth Police Department — 1 Police Plaza
- New Providence Police Department — 360 Elkwood Avenue
- Union County Prosecutor's Office — 32 Rahway Avenue, Elizabeth
Warren
- Independence Township Police Department — 286B Route 46
- Pohatcong Township Police Department — Walmart Supercenter, 1300 Route 22, Phillipsburg
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
