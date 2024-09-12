Stand with our New Jersey Sheriffs

My friend Jon Sammons was elected as Gloucester County Sheriff in 2021. It was a close election and he met a lot of resistance from the outgoing crew as he assumed the role.

He's running to be re-elected in 2024 and deserves full support.

The county is now the 8th safest in New Jersey thanks to the strong enforcement and leadership from the sheriff and his deputies.

We have some great sheriffs around the Garden State on both sides of the aisle. My friend Fred Brown is the top LEO in Hunterdon County and Darrin Russo leads the charge in Somerset County.

Sheriff Brown is a Republican and Sheriff Russo is a Democrat. What stands out for me is both put aside their partisan backing to do the job for all of the citizens under their protection.

Sheriff Sammons is no different. Leading the way to safer streets and managing some of the top sheriffs' officers in the state and nation, Jon is a good man who loves the job and is eager to continue his stint as a public servant.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

