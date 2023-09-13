Retired NJ cops deserve a break

As I make my way around the state talking about our common sense agenda to turn NJ around, I'm meeting some terrific people.

On Tuesday, I was honored to be invited to speak at the meeting of PBA Local 600 in Woodbridge.

During the speech and Q&A, we discussed topics relating to public safety and some of the critical, what I call "DAY ONE," initiatives that NJ needs now.

The first is a suspension of 'bail reform' in order to stop the revolving door of criminals being let back on the streets.

The next is to enforce all federal detainer orders working with ICE to round up the criminals lurking in the shadows avoiding prosecution.

In addition to making our streets safer, we need to do right by the officers who have served their time on the front lines of our communities, keeping the peace.

Our men and women in blue risk their own safety and lives on the job. They do it willingly, on behalf of complete strangers.

Serving as a member of the law enforcement community is more than a job.

It's more than a career.

It's a calling.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

And they deserve our support both on the job and after the job is complete.

For the past 11 years, our hero cops have not seen any increase in their pension payments. Billions in surplus money following the COVID lockdowns could have been used to make our cops whole.

We received $6.24 billion in relief money from the federal government.

The estimate from my friends on the law enforcement side is that for just under $90 million a cost-of-living adjustment could be implemented this year, AND a retroactive adjustment for those who are most in need.

The current government in Trenton, and most of the preceding governments (both parties) have betrayed our law enforcement community.

Balancing budgets on the backs of active and retired cops is bad policy, fiscally irresponsible and has led to a more dangerous New Jersey.

We're gonna fix that...on Day One.

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom