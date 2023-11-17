Time to stand up for NJ’s retired and active first responders (Opinion)

Our retired LEOs, firefighters, and EMTs are clearly not "top-of-mind" for the policymakers in Trenton.

Many, many years without a cost-of-living adjustment in their retirement payment and a dramatic rise in the cost of just about everything in the Garden State. Policymakers continue to talk about absurd issues pertaining to banning gas stoves, cars, and plastic bags.

Instead of tackling real issues of affordability, Trenton bureaucrats take up ideological causes and avoid controversy and difficult issues that might cost them donors and votes. Instead of leading the way and being the champion of those who have sacrificed on behalf of the rest of us.

Same with Veterans as veteran financial hardship is a huge issue in the Garden State.

I was honored to be invited to speak to the New Jersey Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association at the VFW in Kenilworth. We had a great crowd and I truly appreciated the hospitality from Retired Chief Kenneth Grady.

Special thanks to Kathy Curren at the VFW for collecting items to help the vets at the Menlo Park Veterans Home.

The group also made a donation to the Bris Avrohom Center in Hillside and Temple Sha'araey Shalom in Springfield to help the New Jersey Jewish community.

It's time for us to implement specific policies to help our first responders and veterans. COLA needs to be implemented retroactively for many officers who retired more than a decade ago.

We need to revisit any laws that establish quotas for "diversity" hiring. No police officers should be put into a category other than skill set and ability to do the job. We need merit-based hiring and merit-based promotions in all first responder jobs. Emergency services are not there to serve as a social experiment to satisfy political demands. They are there to protect our communities and save lives.

We need to end the so-called "bail reform" that has led to a revolving door for criminals. Judicial vacancies need to be filled and we must eliminate the delay in getting perpetrators in front of judges and juries. It's time to reinstate our cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement jailing criminal aliens and enforcing all federal detainer orders.

Beyond the implementation of practical solutions, we must change our culture. Schools should be teaching children about "American Greatness". The focus should be on the great advancements in protecting human liberty and creating prosperity for so many. Instead, our school has become pronoun propaganda centers.

We need to protect our values and our culture of honoring economic, religious, and medical freedom. We need to teach the value of sacrifice, courage, and fighting for the concept of freedom. America needs to be vigilant in promoting and teaching about the sacrifice of the brave who have and will continue to guarantee that we remain the land of the free.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

