Hey NJ drivers, get ready for another ticket blitz in these towns

'Tis the season to be hitting the holiday parties which means more DWI tickets which means more checkpoints for New Jersey drivers to deal with. According to the Division of Highway Traffic Safety:

"The Year-End Impaired Driving crackdown “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is scheduled for December 3, 2021-January 1, 2022.

Tnj che Distracted Driving crackdown “UDrive. UText. UPay.” is scheduled for April 1-30, 2022 and the seat belt enforcement mobilization “Click It or Ticket” is scheduled for May 23-June 5, 2022."

According to nj.com, "To bolster enforcement, 106 law enforcement agencies around the state have been provided $632,520 in grants ranging from $2,400 to $12,000."

The list of 106 law enforcement agencies to receive grants for the end-of-year crackdown from nj.com includes:

Atlantic County:

Absecon - $2,880

Brigantine - $2,400

Galloway - $9,000

Hamilton - $8,400

Hammonton - $6,000

Linwood - $6,000

Mullica - $6,000

Northfield - $2,400

Pleasantville - $6,000

Ventnor - $1,440

Bergen County:

Bergenfield - $6,000

Cliffside Park - $6,000

Fair Lawn - $6,000

Fairview - $6,000

Franklin Lakes - $6,000

Leonia - $6,000

New Milford $6,000

Oakland $6,000

Oradell $6,000

Paramus $6,000

South Hackensack $6,000

Teaneck $6,000

Woodcliff Lake $6,000

Burlington County:

Cinnaminson - $6,000

Evesham - $8,400

Mount Laurel - $7,500

New Hanover - $6,000

Pemberton - $8,400

Camden County:

Camden County - $9,000

Gloucester - $7,500

Haddon Heights - $6,000

Stratford - $6,000

Cape May:

Lower Twp. - $7,500

Middle Twp. - $7,500

Cumberland County:

Millville $8,400

Vineland $10,500

Essex County:

Bloomfield - $7,500

Fairfield - $6,000

Glen Ridge - $6,000

Maplewood - $6,000

Glouscter County:

Glassboro - $7,500

Monroe - $7,500

Washington - $9,000

Hudson County:

Bayonne - $7,500

Jersey City - $12,000

North Bergen - $8,400

Hunterdon County:

Clinton Township -$6,000

Frenchtown - $2,400

Holland - $2,400

Lebanon - $2,400

Raritan - $2,400

Tewksbury - $2,400

West Amwell - $2,400

Mercer County:

East Windsor - $6,000

Ewing - $8,400

Hamilton - $9,000

Middlesex County:

Metuchen - $6,000

Middlesex Borough - $6,000

Monroe - $6,000

New Brunswick - $9,000

North Brunswick - $7,500

Old Bridge - $9,000

Perth Amboy - $6,000

Plainsboro - $6,000

South Brunswick - $7,500

Monmouth County:

Brielle - $6,000

Howell - $10,500

Keyport - $6,000

Middletown - $6,000

Monmouth County Sheriff - $6,000

Morris County:

Dover $6,000

Jefferson $7,500

Morris Township $6,000

Parsippany-Troy Hills $7,500

Ocean County:

Barnegat - $6,000

Jackson - $8,400

Lacey - $6,000

Ocean Gate - $6,000

Pine Beach - $6,000

Point Pleasant Beach - $6,000

Seaside Heights - $6,000

Passaic County:

Haledon - $6,000

Hawthorne - $6,000

Paterson - $10,500

West Milford - $6,000

Woodland Park - $6,000

Somerset County:

Bernards - $2,400

Branchburg - $2,400

Bridgewater - $2,400

Franklin - $2,400

Hillsborough - $2,400

Manville - $2,400

Montgomery - $2,400

North Plainfield - $2,400

Peapack Gladstone - $2,400

Raritan - $2,400

Somerset County Sheriff - $2,400

South Bound Brook - $2,400

Warren - $2,400

Sussex County:

Hopatcong - $6,000

Sparta - $6,000

Union County:

Cranford - $6,000

Elizabeth - $6,000

Linden - $10,500

Roselle - $6,000

Union Township - $9,000

