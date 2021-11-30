Hey NJ drivers, get ready for another ticket blitz in these towns
'Tis the season to be hitting the holiday parties which means more DWI tickets which means more checkpoints for New Jersey drivers to deal with. According to the Division of Highway Traffic Safety:
"The Year-End Impaired Driving crackdown “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is scheduled for December 3, 2021-January 1, 2022.
Tnj che Distracted Driving crackdown “UDrive. UText. UPay.” is scheduled for April 1-30, 2022 and the seat belt enforcement mobilization “Click It or Ticket” is scheduled for May 23-June 5, 2022."
According to nj.com, "To bolster enforcement, 106 law enforcement agencies around the state have been provided $632,520 in grants ranging from $2,400 to $12,000."
The list of 106 law enforcement agencies to receive grants for the end-of-year crackdown from nj.com includes:
Atlantic County:
Absecon - $2,880
Brigantine - $2,400
Galloway - $9,000
Hamilton - $8,400
Hammonton - $6,000
Linwood - $6,000
Mullica - $6,000
Northfield - $2,400
Pleasantville - $6,000
Ventnor - $1,440
Bergen County:
Bergenfield - $6,000
Cliffside Park - $6,000
Fair Lawn - $6,000
Fairview - $6,000
Franklin Lakes - $6,000
Leonia - $6,000
New Milford $6,000
Oakland $6,000
Oradell $6,000
Paramus $6,000
South Hackensack $6,000
Teaneck $6,000
Woodcliff Lake $6,000
Burlington County:
Cinnaminson - $6,000
Evesham - $8,400
Mount Laurel - $7,500
New Hanover - $6,000
Pemberton - $8,400
Camden County:
Camden County - $9,000
Gloucester - $7,500
Haddon Heights - $6,000
Stratford - $6,000
Cape May:
Lower Twp. - $7,500
Middle Twp. - $7,500
Cumberland County:
Millville $8,400
Vineland $10,500
Essex County:
Bloomfield - $7,500
Fairfield - $6,000
Glen Ridge - $6,000
Maplewood - $6,000
Glouscter County:
Glassboro - $7,500
Monroe - $7,500
Washington - $9,000
Hudson County:
Bayonne - $7,500
Jersey City - $12,000
North Bergen - $8,400
Hunterdon County:
Clinton Township -$6,000
Frenchtown - $2,400
Holland - $2,400
Lebanon - $2,400
Raritan - $2,400
Tewksbury - $2,400
West Amwell - $2,400
Mercer County:
East Windsor - $6,000
Ewing - $8,400
Hamilton - $9,000
Middlesex County:
Metuchen - $6,000
Middlesex Borough - $6,000
Monroe - $6,000
New Brunswick - $9,000
North Brunswick - $7,500
Old Bridge - $9,000
Perth Amboy - $6,000
Plainsboro - $6,000
South Brunswick - $7,500
Monmouth County:
Brielle - $6,000
Howell - $10,500
Keyport - $6,000
Middletown - $6,000
Monmouth County Sheriff - $6,000
Morris County:
Dover $6,000
Jefferson $7,500
Morris Township $6,000
Parsippany-Troy Hills $7,500
Ocean County:
Barnegat - $6,000
Jackson - $8,400
Lacey - $6,000
Ocean Gate - $6,000
Pine Beach - $6,000
Point Pleasant Beach - $6,000
Seaside Heights - $6,000
Passaic County:
Haledon - $6,000
Hawthorne - $6,000
Paterson - $10,500
West Milford - $6,000
Woodland Park - $6,000
Somerset County:
Bernards - $2,400
Branchburg - $2,400
Bridgewater - $2,400
Franklin - $2,400
Hillsborough - $2,400
Manville - $2,400
Montgomery - $2,400
North Plainfield - $2,400
Peapack Gladstone - $2,400
Raritan - $2,400
Somerset County Sheriff - $2,400
South Bound Brook - $2,400
Warren - $2,400
Sussex County:
Hopatcong - $6,000
Sparta - $6,000
Union County:
Cranford - $6,000
Elizabeth - $6,000
Linden - $10,500
Roselle - $6,000
Union Township - $9,000
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7-11 p.m.. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.