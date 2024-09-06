How you can help Fairfield, NJ police officer battling cancer

A resident of Fairfield sent us a note to nominate a Fairfield Police Officer as this week's #BlueFriday honoree.

Police Officer James Ciampi grew up in Fairfield, Essex County, and began his career with the Fairfield Police Department in October 2016. He started as a Class 2 officer and was appointed full-time after a year of service. In 2022, he was assigned to the Essex County Auto Theft Task Force and has served as a physical fitness instructor, and is an integral part of the junior police academy and Special Olympics Snow Bowl flag football team.

Officer Ciampi, known as Jimmy to friends, family, and colleagues, has earned many awards during his brief career. The honors include 4 lifesaving citations, 3 unit citations, and a meritorious service citation. He was also honored in 2018 by Mothers Against Drunken Driving and in April 2020, he was one of three Fairfield police officers taking down a suspect who came at officers with a loaded weapon after a pursuit.

Jimmy has received valor awards from the 200 Club of Essex County, the New Jersey State PBA, and the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

Now Jimmy has another battle to face and win as he has been diagnosed with cancer and is unable to report to work. The entire Fairfield community is standing up for this hero officer. The slogan they have adopted is "No one fights alone."

Joining us now is Jimmy's fellow police officer Stacey Chiarolanza.

If you are able to help this courageous young man in his fight to stay alive, please visit the website and do what you can.

CIAMPI STRONG #94-NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE merchandise becomes available for purchase, we will immediately make the public aware of how they can go about obtaining it. For now, anyone who would like to donate directly to assist Officer Ciampi can do so through the Fairfield Police Foundation by sending a check to the Fairfield Police Foundation (309 Bloomfield Avenue. Caldwell, N.J. 07006) and notating “for Jimmy” in the memo portion. Until then, please keep Jimmy and his family in your prayers. - www.ciampistrong.com

