1 victim dead after shooting at Fairfield, NJ hotel

FAIRFIELD — At least one person is dead in an apparent shooting incident at an Essex County hotel.

Chief Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly and Fairfield police said shots were fired on Two Bridges Road in Fairfield but did not disclose additional details.

Fairfield police said there is no active shooter in the area.

Photos posted by RLS Metro Breaking News show a heavy police presence at the Ramada Inn on Two Bridges Road just off Route 46 on the border with Wayne.

Heavy retail, hotel area

The Ramada shares a parking lot with the Jose Tejas restaurant.

The area is heavily retail with several hotels and a Target nearby. The Willowbrook Mall is the other side of the Passaic River.

