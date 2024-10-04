1 victim dead after shooting at Fairfield, NJ hotel
🚨Shots were fired around noon near the Ramada Inn in Fairfield
🚨The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirms one person was shot dead
🚨The hotel is across the Passaic River from the Willowbrook Mall
FAIRFIELD — At least one person is dead in an apparent shooting incident at an Essex County hotel.
Chief Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly and Fairfield police said shots were fired on Two Bridges Road in Fairfield but did not disclose additional details.
Fairfield police said there is no active shooter in the area.
Photos posted by RLS Metro Breaking News show a heavy police presence at the Ramada Inn on Two Bridges Road just off Route 46 on the border with Wayne.
Heavy retail, hotel area
The Ramada shares a parking lot with the Jose Tejas restaurant.
The area is heavily retail with several hotels and a Target nearby. The Willowbrook Mall is the other side of the Passaic River.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details
