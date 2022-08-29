Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County.

If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.

What is down that gravel road about a mile is the remaining farmstead of the Taylor Family. Eleven generations have occupied the land since 1720.

After parking in the designated area, you'll probably see one of the Taylors out in front of the house that was built in 1886. You can pick your own vegetables and fruits or buy some already picked at a small stand in front of the house.

It's not your modern version of "agritainment" farms with hayrides and snack stands. It's a real working organic farm, a truly rare find, and treasure. Pumpkin picking season is only about a month away and it should be awesome.

The rest of the property is a wildlife preserve with trails leading to the Delaware River, with great views of the river and Philadelphia and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in the distance.

You might run into some wild turkey, a fox, or any number of native species on your walk through the trails. The farm and preserve are run by Peter Taylor and his wife Lilly, an extremely nice, down-to-earth couple you'd expect at a place like this.

It looks like you're stepping back in time to when the first Taylor set foot here over 300 years ago. Bird watchers (birders) love this place and like to keep it to themselves, and you can see why.

As you pass fields of vegetables, fruits, and flowers, the land is pretty untouched. There aren't many places like this, if any, in New Jersey, especially given its location along the river. If you get the chance this harvest season...GO!

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

