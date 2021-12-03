Ewing, NJ shooting suspect arrested while trying to board plane in Newark
The suspect in the death of a man found fatally shot at a Ewing storage facility was arrested trying to board a flight to North Carolina on Thursday at Newark International Liberty Airport.
The body of Cedric Hennessee-Flippin was found outside a Public Storage unit on Parkside Avenue in Ewing around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, with a shell casing nearby.
Daryl Smith, 30, of Trenton was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Thursday afternoon at the airport. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm.
Onofri said his office has filed a motion to detain Smith pending trial.
Flippin and Smith were both arrested and charged by Jackson police in 2019 along with a third man after they were found with five bricks of heroin packaged for sale in a van at the Jackson Premium Outlets.
