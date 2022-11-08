LAWRENCE — A Ewing man has been arrested after following two Rider University students into their dorm and attempting to look under the door of their room, according to police.

Johnny Rodriguez-Brito, 26, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass-peering, and harassment, and is no longer allowed on university property.

According to Lawrence police, Rodriguez-Brito was loitering on campus before following two female students toward their residence hall. He managed to enter the dorm behind the girls, and followed them toward their dorm room.

Once the girls entered their room, Rodriguez-Brito remained in the hallway and crouched down in an attempt to see under their door, police said.

The students contacted Rider University Public Safety, who located Rodriguez-Brito in the residence hall, police said. He allegedly identified himself as a food delivery driver, and he was escorted off campus.

Rodriguez-Brito was arrested later that day at his residence, police said. He's awaiting a detention hearing.

According to Kristine Brown, a spokesperson for Rider, Rodriguez-Brito has been served with a "Persona Non Grata letter" from the university, meaning is not allowed on university property at any time.

"Rider's top priority is to keep our campus community safe," Brown said. "We are grateful for the cooperation between our students, Rider's Public Safety an the Lawrence Township Police Department to assist with this incident."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

