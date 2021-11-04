Every governor that New Jersey has ever had

Another Election Day is behind us. Of course, there's no shortage of controversy over the results. But what would a New Jersey election be without some good old fashioned controversy?

Controversy and corruption in politics are as "Jersey" as pizza, pork roll, and Bruce Springsteen.

Our state's highest office all started with William Livingston in 1776. He was reelected governor of New Jersey each year until his death in 1790. From there, the revolving door began to spin.

One key takeaway from this list: We don't talk nearly enough about how New Jersey has had a Gov. Edward Edwards (January 20, 1920 – January 15, 1923) and a Gov. Chris Christie. What are the odds of that?

Check out the guide to all of the governors in our state's long history below.

Every Governor New Jersey has ever had

