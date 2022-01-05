Enough is enough! NFL should force John Mara to sell Giants (Opinion)

I know that this will never happen but I can dream can't I?

Let's face it. The Giants will never win as long as John Mara owns the team. No matter what he's tried since 2017, he has failed. He's gone through three head coaches, two general managers and will soon be looking for a third. In that time the Giants have the worst record in football.

Today was unwatchable as the Giants lose to the Chicago Bears 29-3. Afterward, head coach Joe Judge praised his team. Just to give you an idea of how delusional he is.

You can bet the fans will boo next week, that is if they haven't sold their tickets to Washington fans. Remember these fans were rewarded with a medium Pepsi on Fan Appreciation Day. That's how clueless John Mara is.

AP

While he's talking to the NFL about "taunting" to the NFL competition committee, he's fielding a team that causes its fans to get taunted every time we're out in public wearing their swag. Mara himself was taunted by fans at Eli Manning Appreciation Day when he took the stage to introduce his retired quarterback.

The Mara family has not been good for the Giants going all the way back to 1959 when Wellington let both Tom Landry and Vince Lombardi who were assistant coaches on his staff leave for Dallas and Green Bay, respectively, only to keep Allie Sherman. Sherman would lose the NFL Championship game to Lombardi's Green Bay Packers 37-0 in 1961, then 16-7 in 1962. In 1963 they would lose to the Chicago Bears 14-10.

AP

The Giants would not sniff the playoffs for the next 17 years. A run that John Mara would refer to as "The Dark Ages" despite the fact that they were actually better in the sixties than they were in the 2010s.

But Wellington was all about "Giants family image". Once in 1971 as vault.si.com says:

"He called in Bob Lurtsema, a defensive end now with the Vikings and then the Giant player representative, and asked him to make a survey on what kind of rapport he had with the players and what they thought of the Giant Family image. Dutifully Lurtsema went to the players one by one and, as Lurtsema now recalls, he went to see Mara on a Tuesday afternoon at one o'clock. "He asked for an honest report, and I gave it to him with both barrels," Lurtsema says. "I told him, 'You have no rapport with the players, and the Giant Family image is not there. There is no question about it.'

AP Photo of Wellington Mara

Things would only get worse through the '70s, culminating in the "Miracle Of The Meadowlands" of 1976. I was there for that like I was there the following week when fans were burning their tickets in bedpans while a plane flew over the stadium carrying a sign saying "15 Years of Lousy Football — We've Had Enough"

AP

Finally, after Wellington and nephew Tim publicly argued about the team did commissioner Pete Roselle step in and practically force them to hire George Young who would begin a run that would take the team to two Super Bowl wins in '86 and '90. Subsequent hires from that regime would do it again in 2007 and 2011.

AP Photo of Tim Mara

Since then, we've been back to the "dark ages" as John Mara would say. I think the Giants are going to stay there until he gets out. Just because you're born into the family that owns the team doesn't mean you can be any good at running it.

While I don't doubt the sincerity that John Mara wants to win I don't believe that he has any clue on how to accomplish it. This has got to be embarrassing for not only the Giants fans but the league as well.

It's been a great run for the Maras. They're the "Big Blue Bloods" of football if you watch the Tom Selleck CBS show. How great would it be if they sold the team and lived off the money for generations? How great would it be for them? How great would it be for the fans?

So much for the dream. Now back to the nightmare that is the New York Giants.

