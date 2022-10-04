GLOUCESTER TWP. — Having last spoken with him on Thursday, the family of a man from the Clementon section of this Camden County township is joining with local police to investigate his whereabouts.

Duane Myers, 63, was reported missing Sunday, according to a Nixle alert from the Gloucester Township Police Department on Monday afternoon.

No further update had been given by authorities nearly 24 hours after that alert, but it is believed that Myers may have gone to Atlantic City.

Myers was referred to by police as "endangered," although any specific reason for that term was not explained.

He is described as a white male standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair on the sides and back of his head, bald on top.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue scarf, and a Philadelphia Eagles cap.

Furthermore, Myers has several tattoos: an eagle on his back, a tiger on his left arm, and a tattoo "covered in black ink" on his right forearm, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

Alternately, anonymous tips can be texted to 888777 by using the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD, or submitted through Nixle.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

