The New Jersey Zallie Family Markets is opening a new ShopRite in the Cherrywood Plaza on Blackwood Clementon Road in Clementon.

This will be a massive 85,000 square-foot state-of-the-art space that will certainly change the experience that shoppers had at the old Laure Hill ShopRite, which is closing.

The Laurel Hill ShopRite served the community for 52 years, and so did the Zallie family, who in 2023 celebrated its 50th year of community and guest services.

The supermarkets of today

Grocery shopping has become easier at the new ShopRites that are popping up all over New Jersey. Gone are the days when we run in and get a quart of milk; now you can get fully prepared dinners, floral arrangements for your table, grab a cup of coffee, and pick up your prescriptions all under one roof.

The new ShopRite in Clementon will offer amenities such as Zallie’s Fresh Catering, there will be an Asian Wokery & Sushi Bar, an indoor café, a hot food bar, an international cheese section, floral & gifts, along a full-service pharmacy.

These full-service amenities will make it easier for the shopper to grab dinner on the go, or shop for the meal that they are preparing or ordering, and pick up their groceries or have them delivered.

The grand opening will be Sunday, Dec, 7, 2025, with a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m., followed by live entertainment, fun activities, Santa will be on hand, and sample food offerings.

ShopRite is the trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge. They are the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. For more information, go to www.shoprite.com

