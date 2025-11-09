Colder weather means NJ’s golf season will likely get cut short 

Every year, I’m amazed at how fast the spring and summer go by. It feels like you blink once and you go from April to June, then blink again and you’re already in September.

They’re the two best seasons, in my opinion, and it’s not particularly close.

Being able to golf during them is the highlight for me. And now with winter nearing, and the cold snap New Jersey is set to get this week, the days of golfing in 2025 are likely over.

This is usually around the time that it ends, maybe a week or two later, give or take the mind of Mother Nature.

Once frost delays start becoming an issue, or the wind gets crazy, it becomes hard to play.

Riding in the cart with cold winds and cold temperatures will make it impossible to warm up, no matter how bright the sun is.

And, of course, turning the clocks back sparks the end of the season as well. Tee times in the afternoon will only be for nine holes instead of 18 due to the daylight.

Technically, most courses in New Jersey will allow you to play until the first snow, and some will even let you play as long as there isn’t snow on the ground, but the bluebird days of the golf season are officially over.

I played my final round of the year yesterday and to my surprise the course was still in fantastic shape. The cold mornings haven’t done a number on it yet. Eventually, they will, but you may still be able to get a few rounds in over the next couple of days.

If only the winter would go by as fast as the spring and summer do. Looking forward to the 2026 season already!

