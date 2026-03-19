Why are so many in NJ choosing E-bikes over traditional bikes?
E-bikes have been the source for so many incidences lately. So much so that we're passing laws to restrict them. But what I don't understand is why? Not why do we need the laws, because we absolutely do. But why choose an e-bike in the first place?
Look, I'm not trying to downplay anyone who rides them. I see e-bikes all the time and people seem very happy riding them. But isn't the point of riding a bike to get some solid exercise? Aren't you supposed to challenge yourself?
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Having never ridden an e-bike, I couldn't tell you why people are so attracted to them. But with a motor assisting you along, I would think it limits the exercise you'd normally get on a standard bicycle.
Or is that the point? Is it to simply make riding that much easier and faster? I'm really curious as to why people would want an e-bike over a standard bike.
Why I'm skeptical
Skeptical of those who ride e-bikes and ruin it for the rest, that is. And it's one of the reasons why I don't think I'd want to ride one.
Far too many e-bike riders I think forget that the rules of the road still apply to them. And I've seen my share of e-bikers just blowing through stop signs and red lights. Hence the reputation they have.
But again I ask, is that part of the appeal of having an e-bike? Not the blowing through red lights part (which you should never do), but the need for effortless speed?
But if that's the case, why not just get a motorcycle? If you ride an e-bike, I'd just like to know why? What made you decide to get one?
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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.