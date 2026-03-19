E-bikes have been the source for so many incidences lately. So much so that we're passing laws to restrict them. But what I don't understand is why? Not why do we need the laws, because we absolutely do. But why choose an e-bike in the first place?

Look, I'm not trying to downplay anyone who rides them. I see e-bikes all the time and people seem very happy riding them. But isn't the point of riding a bike to get some solid exercise? Aren't you supposed to challenge yourself?

Having never ridden an e-bike, I couldn't tell you why people are so attracted to them. But with a motor assisting you along, I would think it limits the exercise you'd normally get on a standard bicycle.

Or is that the point? Is it to simply make riding that much easier and faster? I'm really curious as to why people would want an e-bike over a standard bike.

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Why I'm skeptical

Skeptical of those who ride e-bikes and ruin it for the rest, that is. And it's one of the reasons why I don't think I'd want to ride one.

Far too many e-bike riders I think forget that the rules of the road still apply to them. And I've seen my share of e-bikers just blowing through stop signs and red lights. Hence the reputation they have.

But again I ask, is that part of the appeal of having an e-bike? Not the blowing through red lights part (which you should never do), but the need for effortless speed?

But if that's the case, why not just get a motorcycle? If you ride an e-bike, I'd just like to know why? What made you decide to get one?

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.